ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares mark best day in a month on earnings cheer

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 1.44% to 14,864.55, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.61% to 49,733.84.
  • "We expect markets to look beyond the short term on cases peaking, vaccine approvals/expansion," BofA research analyst Amish Shah said in a note.
Reuters 28 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed sharply higher on Wednesday as financial and auto stocks surged following a set of strong quarterly results, with motorbike maker TVS Motor clocking its best session in more than one-and-a-half years.

The NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 1.44% to 14,864.55, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.61% to 49,733.84. Both indexes saw their best day since March 30 and marked three straight sessions of gains, following a pandemic-led slump in recent weeks.

Even as domestic coronavirus cases surged and deaths crossed a grim milestone of 200,000, investors have turned their focus to strong March-quarter results as analysts believe companies may not take a hit like they did last year.

"We expect markets to look beyond the short term on cases peaking, vaccine approvals/expansion," BofA research analyst Amish Shah said in a note.

Shadow bank Bajaj Finance closed 8.6% higher following a jump in its March-quarter profit. The company was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50. Bajaj Finserv jumped 3.9% after its results.

The Nifty Bank index advanced 3%, with top lender HDFC Bank rising 2.7%.

TVS Motor Co shares added 14% after the company's March-quarter profit nearly tripled and beat estimates. The Nifty Auto index was up 1.7%.

India's deadly battle with the coronavirus has overwhelmed its healthcare system and forced several states to enter a lockdown. Maharashtra, home to the financial capital Mumbai, said on Wednesday it may extend its lockdown till mid-May.

Earlier on Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings said the second COVID-19 wave in India poses downside risks to GDP and heightens the possibility of business disruptions, adding that the high number of infections presents a "significant contagion risk" to other geographies.

NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex rose Bajaj Finance TVS Motor

Indian shares mark best day in a month on earnings cheer

Pakistan considering imported oxygen from China, Iran if 'need arises': Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters