Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of country

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Wednesday, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during day time. While, partly cloudy weather with light rain-thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan, upper Sindh and western parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during afternoon.

Thursday Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during day time. While, partly cloudy weather with light rain-thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan, upper Sindh and western parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during afternoon.

Past 24 Hour Weather Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in Sindh and south Balochistan. However, rain occured in Khuzdar 07, Karoor (Layyah) 03 and Dir (Lower ) 01. Yesterday's highest maximum Temperature’s (°C): Dadu 46, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Mithi 45, Khanpur, Larkana, Chhor, Padidan, Mohenjo-Daro, Sibbi and Sukkur 44.