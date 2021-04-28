Govt to take strict measures if COVID-19 situation intensifies: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the government will have to take further strict measures if there is no let-up in Covid situation, and preparations in this regard are being made.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said a complete ban has been imposed on travelers from India in wake of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in India.

The Minister said this ban, imposed in the third week of this month is being fully implemented.