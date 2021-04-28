PM urges equitable, timely delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has underscored the importance of equitable, timely, and scaled delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries.

In a telephonic conversation with Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, he commended the Gates Foundation's strong advocacy to promote equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The Prime Minister and Bill Gates exchanged views on the latest status of COVID-19 pandemic, polio eradication campaign, health and development issues, and climate change.

They agreed on the importance of urgently stopping the spread of COVID-19, polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that eradication of polio remained a key priority of the government and efforts were underway to intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country despite COVID-19 related challenges.

He affirmed his commitment to strengthening efforts nationwide to achieve a polio-free Pakistan. He expressed appreciation for the work of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for fighting poverty, combating COVID-19 pandemic and inequalities around the world.

Recalling his recent letter addressed to Bill Gates on Climate Change, Imran Khan apprised Bill Gates about Pakistan's flagship initiatives, including the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Initiative.

Bill Gates acknowledged Pakistan's commitment to address climate change and agreed that the world must come together to face this global challenge.

While highlighting that food systems are particularly vulnerable to climate change, he emphasized that the global leaders should prioritize investments in agricultural research for adaptation.

He also suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to leverage Pakistan's unique voice to raise awareness for increasing global support for smallholder farmers.