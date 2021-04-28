ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former Sri Lanka Test player gets six-year ban for match-fixing

  • Zoysa played in 30 Tests and 95 one-day internationals before retiring in 2007.
AFP 28 Apr 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's former Test cricketer and bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa was banned for six years on Wednesday by the International Cricket Council for match-fixing during a T10 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

The ban on the 42-year-old is backdated to October 2018 when he was suspended pending an investigation into his conduct at the inaugural Sharjah tournament in 2017.

"Contriving to fix a game betrays the basis of sporting principles," the ICC's anti-corruption chief Alex Marshall said. "It will not be tolerated in our sport.

"In his role as a national coach, he should have acted as a role model. Instead, he became involved with a corrupter and attempted to corrupt others."

There was no immediate comment from Zoysa, but he had expressed shock when the ICC initially announced in November that he had been found guilty.

"It is a fallacious and cheap gimmick by the ICC to perform such an act (of announcing guilt) intentionally to tarnish my reputation and the reputation of my beloved country," Zoysa told reporters in Colombo at the time.

His sanctioning came eight days after another former Sri Lankan bowler Dilhara Lokuhettige was banned for eight years for corruption during the same T10 tournament.

Both were found guilty after a two-year investigation.

The duo join a growing list of Sri Lankan players to have been punished by the ICC for breaching its anti-corruption rules.

Lokuhettige featured in an Al Jazeera documentary in 2018 when he spoke to an undercover reporter about fixing a game.

Zoysa was accused of agreeing to introduce players to an Indian national to arrange match-fixing and remains under investigation accused of further breaches of the anti-corruption code.

"Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with breaching three counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing," added the ICC statement.

Sri Lanka introduced a law against match-fixing in 2019 after then-sports minister Harin Fernando declared that the ICC considered Sri Lanka the world's most corrupt cricket nation.

Zoysa played in 30 Tests and 95 one-day internationals before retiring in 2007.

Sri Lanka's former skipper Sanath Jayasuriya was banned for two years in October 2018 for failing to cooperate with a match-fixing inquiry.

Match fixing Nuwan Zoysa T10 tournament Sharjah tournament Test cricketer

Former Sri Lanka Test player gets six-year ban for match-fixing

Pakistan considering imported oxygen from China, Iran if 'need arises': Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters