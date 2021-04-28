ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
Pakistan

Shahzad Akbar sends legal notice to ex-FIA DG over 'slanderous accusations'

  • "My lawyers have issued legal notice to Bashir Memon for his lies and slanderous accusations with malafide and without any evidence," Akbar announced.
Aisha Mahmood 28 Apr 2021

Adviser to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar has sent a legal notice to former director-general (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon over his allegations.

In an interview, the former FIA director-general had said that the PM, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Akbar had pressurized him to initiate a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Memon said Naseem and Akbar wanted him to proceed against Justice Isa on money laundering charges.

In a tweet today, Akbar announced that his lawyers have sent a legal notice to Memon for his 'lies and slanderous accusations'. "I firmly believe in rule of law and he shall be answerable before a court of law for his slander," the advisor tweeted.

The law minister has also refuted the statements of Memon, saying that the PM, Azam Khan or Akbar have never ever stated to him that they have discussed anything with Memon about Justice Isa.

"I have never discussed any issue regarding Justice Isa with Memon. Azam Khan, Shahzad Akbar and Memon have never come to my office together," Naseem tweeted.

Farogh Naseem Shahzad Akbar Federal Investigation Agency Justice Qazi Faez Isa Bashir Memon legal notice

Shahzad Akbar sends legal notice to ex-FIA DG over 'slanderous accusations'

