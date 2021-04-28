Markets
Hong Kong shares finish with gains
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.45 percent, or 129.80 points, to 29,071.34.
28 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed Wednesday on a positive note, in line with gains across Asia, as traders await the outcome of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.45 percent, or 129.80 points, to 29,071.34.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.42 percent, or 14.46 points, to 3,457.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.83 percent, or 19.01 points, to 2,300.94.
