ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt starts walk-in vaccination process for people of age 50 and above

  • Dr. Faisal Sultan said that people of this age group can visit any nearby vaccination center with their national identity cards and mobile phones to get the jab.
  • While people between 40 and 50 years of age can register for vaccination by sending their CNIC numbers on 1166 via SMS.
Syed Ahmed Updated 28 Apr 2021

The federal government has started a walk-in vaccination program for people of age 50 and above across the country, the top health official said.

In a Wednesday tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan said that people of this age group can visit any nearby vaccination center with their national identity cards and mobile phones to get the jab.

“Starting today, those over the age of 50 years can get vaccinated at any nearby vaccine center. Please take along your CNIC & phone & get your vaccine.”

He added that registration for people between 40 and 50 years of age is underway countrywide. People can register for vaccination by sending their CNIC numbers on 1166 via SMS and waiting for instructions.

Earlier, Dr. Faisal Sultan said that Mardan has been put under complete lockdown over an increase in coronavirus cases. He added that the government is mulling over imposing a complete lockdown in cities where COVID-19 infections are on the surge.

While addressing the media, the SAPM said that Pakistan Army has been summoned to ensure implementation of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Despite all government efforts, virus infections are steadily on the rise in the country. During the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 201 deaths – highest to date – pushing the nationwide toll to 17,530.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 5,292 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours.

COVID19 covid vaccine Faisal Sultan COVID 19 situation vaccination of elderly SAPM on Health

Govt starts walk-in vaccination process for people of age 50 and above

Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

India's Covid death toll passes 200,000

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters