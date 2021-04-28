Govt starts walk-in vaccination process for people of age 50 and above

The federal government has started a walk-in vaccination program for people of age 50 and above across the country, the top health official said.

In a Wednesday tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan said that people of this age group can visit any nearby vaccination center with their national identity cards and mobile phones to get the jab.

“Starting today, those over the age of 50 years can get vaccinated at any nearby vaccine center. Please take along your CNIC & phone & get your vaccine.”

He added that registration for people between 40 and 50 years of age is underway countrywide. People can register for vaccination by sending their CNIC numbers on 1166 via SMS and waiting for instructions.

Earlier, Dr. Faisal Sultan said that Mardan has been put under complete lockdown over an increase in coronavirus cases. He added that the government is mulling over imposing a complete lockdown in cities where COVID-19 infections are on the surge.

While addressing the media, the SAPM said that Pakistan Army has been summoned to ensure implementation of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Despite all government efforts, virus infections are steadily on the rise in the country. During the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 201 deaths – highest to date – pushing the nationwide toll to 17,530.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 5,292 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours.