ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares settle higher, led by EV, healthcare stocks

  • At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.42% at 3,457.07, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.56%.
Reuters 28 Apr 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by electric vehicle and healthcare stocks on the back of strong earnings, while investors waited for a likely politburo meeting later this week.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.42% at 3,457.07, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.56%.

** Leading the gains, the new energy vehicle sector sub-index gained 2.58%, while the healthcare sub-index added 2.11%. ** The consumer staples sector was down 0.03%, while the real estate index edged lower 0.14%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.8% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.162%. The tech-focused STAR 50 index rose 0.94%.

** Shares in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, the world's biggest battery maker for new energy vehicles, climbed 5.3% after reporting a 22% jump in its 2020 net profit.

** Investors are expecting a meeting of the politburo, the top decision-making body of China's ruling Communist Party, to happen sometime later this week.

** China is set to report its first population decline since 1949, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, complicating the challenges faced by policymakers to ensure the country's long-term economic growth.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.21%. ** At 07:04 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4869 per US dollar, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 6.483.

Hong Kong stocks China stock asian stocks Tokyo stocks

China shares settle higher, led by EV, healthcare stocks

Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

India's Covid death toll passes 200,000

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters