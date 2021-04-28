ANL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.09%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.67%)
ASL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
AVN 89.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.78%)
BOP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.03%)
FCCL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
HASCOL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 6.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.19%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
MLCF 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PAEL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
POWER 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
PPL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.43%)
SNGP 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
TRG 179.55 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,864 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.03%)
BR30 25,220 Decreased By ▼ -6.89 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,208 Decreased By ▼ -85.25 (-0.19%)
KSE30 18,536 Decreased By ▼ -44.57 (-0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar unsettled by soft inflation, finds strength in commodities

  • That boon, combined with a much stronger labour market, could cut its 2020/21 budget deficit by around A$50 billion and lessen the need to borrow.
Reuters 28 Apr 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar slipped on Wednesday after surprisingly soft inflation data argued for super loose policy for years to come, though surging commodity prices helped limit losses.

The Aussie fell 0.3% to $0.7740 and away from resistance at $0.7815. Support comes in around $0.7735 and $0.7695.

The New Zealand dollar followed with a dip to $0.7195 , having failed to sustain a five-week top of $0.7243 touched on Monday. Support lies around $0.7150/60.

Australian consumer prices rose just 0.6% in the first quarter, when analysts had looked for 0.9%.

Even more startling was a slowdown in a key trimmed mean measure of inflation to a record low of 1.1%, far away from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target band of 2-3%.

Given core inflation has run below 2% for more than five years, it would need to run above 3% for some years to average out at the mid-range target of 2.5%.

"Bottom line: the Reserve Bank will maintain its resolve and keep the cash rate at record lows until 2024," said Craig James, chief economist at CommSec.

The market reacted by pulling 10-year bond yields down 4 basis points to 1.69%, shrinking the spread over US Treasuries to 7 basis points.

"There is still spare capacity in the job market, so there is no sign as yet of generalised wage pressures," James added. "The RBA doesn't expect wage pressures to emerge until the jobless rate is closer to 4% - clearly still some way off."

The unemployment rate was last at 5.6% in March.

One area where there is inflation is commodity prices.

Copper has climbed 27% so far this year while prices for iron ore, Australia's single biggest export earner, hit a record high above $193 a tonne on Tuesday.

The bull run has been a windfall to mining profits and to tax receipts for the government, which had projected an iron ore price of around $55 a tonne.

That boon, combined with a much stronger labour market, could cut its 2020/21 budget deficit by around A$50 billion and lessen the need to borrow.

"We anticipate net debt will peak at around A$875 billion, compared with the A$950 billion expected at the time of the mid-year outlook (released last December)," said ANZ market economist Hayden Dimes.

"For 2021-22, we could see a large fall in issuance compared to the A$230 billion planned.

If the fiscal position improves as much as we anticipate, the issuance plan will end up well below A$100 billion."

Yuan Yen Australian Dollar US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars

Australian dollar unsettled by soft inflation, finds strength in commodities

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

India's Covid death toll passes 200,000

Pakistan urges Canada to reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan

Minister explains circular debt strategy: Govt mulling buying IPPs to shut them

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters