Energy stocks push Australia shares higher, NZ rises

  • Among sectors, energy stocks rose 0.7%, tracking gains in oil prices.
Reuters 28 Apr 2021

Australian shares edged higher on Wednesday as energy stocks rose tracking an uptick in oil prices, though losses in gold and technology capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.11% to 7,041.5 points by 0027 GMT.

The top percentage gainer on the benchmark index was Ansell Ltd, rising 5.1% after projecting strong sales growth for the half year and full year.

The top percentage losers on the index were St Barbara Ltd , with a 7.6% fall, and JB Hi-Fi Ltd, losing 3.9%, as both companies reported disappointing earnings for the quarter.

Shares of Bingo Industries Ltd were the most traded by volume for the second day in a row, after it said on Tuesday it would be bought by funds managed by Macquarie Group for $1.8 billion.

Among sectors, energy stocks rose 0.7%, tracking gains in oil prices.

Viva Energy Group Ltd led gains with a 3.8% rise, building on Tuesday's gains after it said it expected $15 million in government aid for refinery in the first quarter.

Financial stocks rose 0.74% led by QBE Insurance Group Ltd, up 2.28%, followed by Virgin Money UK PLC , gaining 2.03%.

Technology stocks fell 0.6% with Link Administration Holdings Ltd leading the losses with a 3.7% drop after a consortium including Carlyle Group and Pacific Equity Partners withdrew its bid for the company.

Miners fell 1.23% while gold stocks fell 2.28%. St Barbara Ltd was the top loser on both the indexes.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.11% at 28,958.98, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 1.75 points, or 0.04%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.31% to 12,659.6.

The top percentage losers on the index were SKY Network Television Ltd, down 2.84%, and Oceania Healthcare Ltd, losing 1.43%.

