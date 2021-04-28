ANL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.79%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.53%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.97%)
AVN 89.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.78%)
BOP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.03%)
FCCL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
HASCOL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
KAPCO 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.94%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
MLCF 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
PAEL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
POWER 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
PPL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 179.75 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.94%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,860 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,203 Decreased By ▼ -22.91 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,201 Decreased By ▼ -91.92 (-0.2%)
KSE30 18,531 Decreased By ▼ -49.35 (-0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
US oil may rise to $64.24

  • On the daily chart, oil is heading towards $64.12, a break above which could open the way towards $66.65, the Jan. 8, 2020 high.
Reuters 28 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may rise to $64.24 per barrel, as it has broken a resistance at $62.59.

The break confirmed a small double-bottom developing around $60.75, which suggests a target of $64.24. Oil is pulling back towards $62.59, now a support.

Only a fall below $62.04 could signal a continuation of the downtrend from $64.24. It is not very clear if oil could surge above $64.24, towards $65.45. A rising trendline does suggest such a possibility.

On the daily chart, oil is heading towards $64.12, a break above which could open the way towards $66.65, the Jan. 8, 2020 high.

It is still too early to conclude the uptrend from the Nov. 2, 2020 low of $33.64 has resumed, as the correction from $67.98 is expected to match the one from the Aug. 25, 2020 high of $43.57, which ended on Nov. 2, 2020.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

