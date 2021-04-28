Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at break
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.13 percent, or 36.95 points, to 28,978.49.
28 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the morning session Wednesday following a flat lead from Wall Street and as traders prepare for the end of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.13 percent, or 36.95 points, to 28,978.49.
Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB
Hong Kong stocks up at break
In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day
Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections
Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad
Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus
Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres
India's Covid death toll passes 200,000
Pakistan urges Canada to reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan
Minister explains circular debt strategy: Govt mulling buying IPPs to shut them
UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn
EAC to propose steps to boost FDI
Read more stories
Comments