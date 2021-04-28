ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 vaccine: Pakistan for ensuring equitable, affordable supply

Ali Hussain 28 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Tuesday, emphasised the need for ensuring equitable and affordable supply of Covid-19 vaccine as "global public good" and urged the world powers for upholding multilateralism in dealing with the global pandemic.

The foreign minister stated this in his statement to the six-country Foreign Ministers’ Video Conference on Joint Response to COVID-19 hosted by the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

Foreign ministers of Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan also attended the conference.

Welcoming the initiative, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that it was important for all participating countries to enhance cooperation and collaboration in areas such as the COVID-19 pandemic, poverty alleviation, and disaster relief.

He stressed that the pandemic was a common challenge and required joint efforts.

“Pakistan welcomes intensified cooperation between China and South Asian countries in these areas. It is consistent with the socio-economic developmental priorities of Pakistan’s government, and will afford the regional countries the opportunity to learn from each other’s experiences for the well-being of our citizens,” he said.

He added Pakistan, therefore, supports the three concrete proposals put forward by China for regional cooperation with the participation of the countries represented in the conference.

He said that a China-South Asia Emergency Supplies Reserve would help all participating countries to better respond to health emergencies and natural disasters in the future.

“Our countries are vulnerable to climatic changes and natural disasters, which are becoming a frequent phenomenon in our region. The pooling of our resources and expertise would go a long way in timely delivery of assistance to affected areas,” he added.

He said that a China-South Asia Poverty Alleviation Cooperative Development Centre would provide the opportunity to learn from China’s remarkable accomplishment in eradicating extreme poverty from the country – and also serve to exchange best practices among all participating nations which have their own successful experiences in this domain.

It would help build institutional linkages and people-to-people contacts.

“Pakistan remains ready to contribute to this initiative by sharing its own policies and interventions for poverty reduction,” he added.

The foreign minister appreciated the key deliverables of the Conference including China-South Asia Emergency Supplies Reserve, China-South Asia Poverty Alleviation Cooperative Development Centre and China-South Asia E-Commerce Cooperation Forum on Poverty Alleviation in Rural Areas.

He underlined that these initiatives will equip participating countries to better respond to health emergencies and natural disasters, and will be helpful in eradicating poverty.

He underlined that economic and human security stands at the centre of regional development paradigm.

China-Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC), and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would emerge as the regional hub of trade, connectivity and economic activity, he added.

“We welcome President Xi Jinping’s declaration of making COVID-19 vaccine a ‘global public good.’ We have to ensure equitable and affordable supply of vaccine to everyone, everywhere,” Qureshi said.

He maintained that notions of stigmatization and insinuations on the origin of the virus must be discouraged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Xi Jinping CPEC Wang Yi COVID19 covid vaccine Covid pandemic health emergencies

Covid-19 vaccine: Pakistan for ensuring equitable, affordable supply

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

IPPs urge govt to make payment

Ministry for supply disconnection

Jul-Feb period: Fiscal deficit stands at 3.5pc: MoF

Japan signs debt suspension agreements

US orders staff to leave Kabul due to threats

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Banks receive over Rs52bn mortgage finance applications

All board exams postponed till June 15th

41.39pc annual share: Karachi remains top contributor to tax collection

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.