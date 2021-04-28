ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
Pesco ensuring uninterrupted power supply in Ramazan: CEO

Recorder Report 28 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan said that the company is making vigorous efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Ramazan.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, CEO Chief said that it is our professional as well as religious responsibility to ensure continuity of power supply round the clock.

He stated that all Chief Engineers, SEs, Xens & SDOs have been working actively and carrying out effective monitoring to ensure stable power supply to consumers in the holy month.

The CEO said that the Pesco technical teams have engaged in rehabilitation work in case of power failure due to technical faults, despite Corona, hot weather, rain and strong wind.

Furthermore, he said that the company technical teams rectified power faults and individual complaints on an emergent basis.

We will continue the provision of best services to our valued customers and will prove ourselves a customer’s friendly company, the company chief said. He maintained that the provision of stable power supply to consumers during Ramazan is our team work and vowed that we will continue to provide better services in future.

The CEO praised the valued services of Pesco Officers and Officials during Ramazan.

