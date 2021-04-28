Industrial, commercial consumers: HDIP authorised to inspect gas meters

ISLAMABAD: For the industrial and commercial consumers of natural gas/ RLNG that the Authority in pursuance of Clause 8.2 of Natural Gas Measurement (Technical Standards) Regulations, 2019 has authorised M/s Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) on its behalf for witnessing inspection of gas meters which may include but not limited to the verification of accuracy of gas meters and field calibration of measuring devices to check compliance of the standards specified by the authority in the regulations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021