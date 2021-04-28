ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The uncle doesn't know how the phrase goes

"It's so funny - here is Uncle Shahbaz trying to get her to shut up..." "Ah but the Uncle doesn't know how the...
Anjum Ibrahim 28 Apr 2021

"It's so funny - here is Uncle Shahbaz trying to get her to shut up..."

"Ah but the Uncle doesn't know how the phrase goes."

"Sorry?"

"The phrase is shut up or put up, and she always puts up."

"But she did postpone her visit to Karachi if you recall..."

"And then she released a video for general dissemination and in the comfort of her home..."

"Ha, ha, that's true reminds me of Usman Dar."

"I reckon Ishaq Dar is to Usman Dar what Shahbaz Sharif is to Maryam Nawaz."

"That's such an inane thing to say, first the two Dar's are not related, and then..."

"Look at the similarities - Shahbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar are of an age, they are both dependent on another for major decisions and that doesn't include personal decisions - Shahbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar are free to marry whoever and how many times they may wish - true Shahbaz Sharif was born into that position and Ishaq Dar got it by marriage but..."

"Don't forget Shahbaz Sharif, as his niece says, is loyal to the King, the king being daddy, and anyone loyal to the king has to show loyalty to her as the case of Chaudhary Nisar..."

"Loyalty defined as complete servitude to the directive of the King."

"But that is the case in a kingship."

"Right, anyway the similarities between Maryam and Usman Dar are also many -they are of the same age I reckon, they make many mistakes but their King overlooks them and makes a sacrifice of another - Maryam cost Parveen Rashid his job and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reportedly got a bollocking from the King for sending a show cause notice to the Zardari clan, meanwhile Dar has lost elections so many times its uncanny, I mean he can be termed a born loser, and let's be honest the disappearance of the officials in Daska showed no finesse...besides both Maryam and Usman Dar have never been elected but enjoyed power and position..."

"What about performance? Dar made the tiger force and transformed it into a miaow while Maryam has antagonized so many within the establishment, within the party, within..."

"What Dar did requires skill I tell you. Now if only Maryam Nawaz would learn to do that."

"She can transform all the miaows into tigers not the other way round..."

"Paper tigers?"

"Oh shush, but the crucial difference is Maryam is a candidate for the prime minister, now how many would be convinced that Usman Dar..."

"There is a long road between what you reckon is your inheritance and actually getting it..."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Maryam Nawaz Usman Dar Ishaq Dar Shahbaz Sharif Chaudhary Nisar

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The uncle doesn't know how the phrase goes

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

IPPs urge govt to make payment

Ministry for supply disconnection

Jul-Feb period: Fiscal deficit stands at 3.5pc: MoF

Japan signs debt suspension agreements

US orders staff to leave Kabul due to threats

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Banks receive over Rs52bn mortgage finance applications

All board exams postponed till June 15th

41.39pc annual share: Karachi remains top contributor to tax collection

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.