ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt monitoring oxygen demand/supply situation: Dr Faisal

Abdul Rasheed Azad 28 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that the government is closely monitoring the oxygen demand/supply situation in the country and is trying to improve it.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Dr Sultan said that a special committee of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was assigned to monitor the oxygen situation.

He added that the government was also working to increase the capacity of the hospitals to better deal with the Covid-19 situation.

He added that the government could also import oxygen from various countries, if needed.

"Existing oxygen plants are being monitored and we are looking at additional plants. The Pakistan Steel Mills plant was also talked about so it is being looked at. We have also diverted oxygen supply from non-essential industries."

Besides this, the NCOC was also monitoring the logistics of supplying oxygen from the plants to the hospitals, he said, adding that the forum would issue guidelines regarding oxygen usage to prevent losses.

The SAPM assured the masses of arranging required volumes of the coronavirus vaccine, saying a Covid-19 procurement plan was in place, adding that the government was not solely relying on gifts and donations for coronavirus vaccines.

He also shared that 1,200 vaccination centres have been established all over Pakistan and two million people have been inoculated so far.

Sultan once again warned that a lockdown could be imposed in various cities, if the coronavirus situation does not improve.

Sultan said misinformation was circulating regarding the government's plan regarding purchase of vaccines.

He said that the government had signed contracts with three vaccine companies to secure supplies of the Covid-19 vaccination shots.

"To say that the government is waiting to receive vaccines as gifts is incorrect," said Dr Sultan.

The SAPM explained that there was a delay in the vaccine's arrival to the country because of supply shortages across the world.

"Many countries were not able to get vaccines despite advance booking," explained Dr Sultan, giving examples of Canada and Australia.

He added that the government was also yet to receive vaccines from global alliance COVAX due to the supply chain issues.

He explained that the government had already purchased three million doses of the available vaccines till March 30.

The SAPM said that the NCOC reviews the coronavirus situation daily and receives an update on the situation of the health system in various cities.

He added that the healthcare system's capacity was increasing daily.

He urged the people to wear masks and observe social distancing and appealed to the public to observe Eid with simplicity this year.

The minister's appeal comes as Pakistan battles a severe third wave of COVID-19. Pakistan recorded over 4,400 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 804,939 on Tuesday.

According to the NCOC, Pakistan conducted 43,981 COVID-19 tests out of which 4,487 returned positive.

With 142 new fatalities, the total coronavirus death toll in Pakistan has reached 17,329.

The highest death toll in the last 24 hours was reported in Punjab, which saw 107 deaths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC SAPM COVID19 Dr Faisal Sultan oxygen tanks Covid situation

Govt monitoring oxygen demand/supply situation: Dr Faisal

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

IPPs urge govt to make payment

Ministry for supply disconnection

Jul-Feb period: Fiscal deficit stands at 3.5pc: MoF

Japan signs debt suspension agreements

US orders staff to leave Kabul due to threats

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Banks receive over Rs52bn mortgage finance applications

All board exams postponed till June 15th

41.39pc annual share: Karachi remains top contributor to tax collection

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.