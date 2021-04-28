Fatima Jinnah Hostel: PPP demands withdrawal of eviction notices

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has expressed grave concern over the notices issued to women working in various departments to vacate Fatima Jinnah Hostel where they are living and demanded that the notices be immediately withdrawn.

The Ministry of Housing and Works has issued notices to the working women residing in the hostel, cancelling their allotments with directions to vacate rooms by this Friday, April 30, without providing any alternate accommodation.

In a statement on Tuesday, secretary general of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians former Senator Farhatullah Babar said the eviction order in the month of Ramazan during the pandemic was most insensitive, without precedence and in complete disregard of the vulnerabilities of the working women.

He said the whimsical order was yet another manifestation of how insensitive the government was to the issues of women.

He said that instead of providing working women more accommodation and a congenial atmosphere to work, the government was throwing them out of the only accommodation available to them in the federal capital. He asked the Housing Ministry to immediately withdraw the eviction notices, adding, "Pakistan People's Party will also raise the issue in the parliament and at all available forums."

