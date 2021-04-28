ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
Pakistan

Southern Balochistan: Roads development to improve Gwadar’s connectivity with North: Asim

APP 28 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: CPEC Authority Chairman Lt-General Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) Tuesday said the development of roads in South Balochistan was key priority of the government to improve connectivity of Gwadar with North.

In a tweet, he said about 60 percent construction work of Basima-Khuzdar road had been completed while construction of Hoshab Awaran road had also been started.

“The prime minister’s vision of uplifting remote areas especially South Balochistan is being realized,” he added.

The 146 kilometers Hoshab-Awaran project is an integral part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Central Alignment which connects Gwadar Port with the Sindh.

The project is expected to be completed in three years at an estimated cost of Rs20 billion.

Similarly the Basima-Khuzdar road (N-30) is 106 km long having a cost of Rs11.749 billion. This project is expected to be completed by end of current year.

With respect to the completed road projects under CPEC, an official in CPEC authority told APP that the 449 km Quetta to Hoshab road (N-85) has been completed and is operational while the 235 KM long Surab-Quetta (N-25) road has also been completed and is operational.

Similarly the official added that the 193kms Gwadar-Hoshab (M-8) road and 250 km Ratodero–Khuzdar (M-8) road is also operational.

CPEC Gwadar Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) South Balochistan

