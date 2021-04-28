Covid-19 pandemic takes 107 more lives: Punjab govt increasing number of ventilators, oxygenated beds

LAHORE: The Covid-19 pandemic continued to play wreak, as death toll in Punjab reached 8,097 after 107 more patients including 54 in Lahore succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours.

Most deaths were reported from Lahore (54), Rawalpindi (07), Faisalabad (24), Gujranwala (8), Sargodha (01), Sialkot (01) and Rahim Yar Khan (01) during the last 24 hours taking the death toll in these cities to 3345, 1292, 812, 290, 200, 211 and 170, respectively.

Out of 19368 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 2680 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 293,468.

The provincial metropolis is in the grip of serious situation as 1306 fresh cases and 54 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. In Lahore, the bed occupancy in the intensive care units of Lahore’s 16 state-run hospitals reached about 92 percent.

The overall positivity rate of the virus in the province reached to 13.83% from previous 11.26%.

With the recovery of 2621 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 239290. On the other hand, as many as 5,770 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 699,816 showing the recovery rate of 86.9-per cent.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 155502 cases and 3345 deaths, Rawalpindi 23016 cases and 1292 deaths, Faisalabad 17879 cases and 812 deaths, Multan 13828 cases and 513 deaths, Bahawalpur 6441 cases and 203 deaths, Gujranwala 7333 cases and 290 deaths, Gujrat 6635 cases and 107 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 4281 cases and 170 deaths, Sargodha 6486 cases and 200 deaths, Sheikhupura 3090 cases and 85 deaths and Sialkot reported 6519 cases and 211 deaths.

On the other hand, vaccination of elderly citizens is underway at full swing at different vaccination centers across the province.

“Vaccine is being administered in two shifts at designated centers; the first shift operates between 9: 00 am to 3: 00 pm and the second shift works from 8: 30 pm to 12: 00 night,” a spokesman of health department said, adding: “Necessary facilities are being extended to the people at these centres and vaccine is administered after examination of the visitor.”

During a visit to the Minar-e-Pakistan vaccination centre, it was witnessed that a number of people above 50 years of age thronged the centre for vaccination but they were denied facility as only those are being vaccinated who received confirmation message of dose from the 1166.

An official deputed at the centre said they will allow vaccination to above 50 years of age without pin code after getting necessary directions from health department.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting reviewed the emerging Pandemic situation and status of available and required facilities. She reviewed the capacity of the health system and status of availability of more beds for Covid-19 patients.

Dr Rashid said, “We are increasing the reserved beds for Corona patients at government hospitals. We are now increasing the number of ventilators and oxygenated beds due to rising number of cases. The situation is being monitored on daily basis. All directions of the NCOC being monitored and all SOPs are being implemented. We are constantly in touch with the NDMA for ventilators. Oxygen stock and supply is adequate, however. I request the people to use face masks. All required facilities for Corona patients are available at public sector hospitals.”

