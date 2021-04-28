ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
Pakistan

Punjab govt to procure vaccine: Crackdown on those selling cylinders at exorbitant rates ordered

Recorder Report 28 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab government will procure corona vaccine with an amount of Rs. 1.5 billion and the CM directed authorities concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.

The CM Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the meeting of the cabinet committee for corona at his office on Tuesday to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the province.

The meeting reviewed additional steps to secure the lives of the people. The CM directed to constitute a committee to review the proposal and give recommendations regarding closing down all activities up to 6-00 PM excluding medical stores, petrol pumps, vaccination centres and other essential services. The gym will also remain closed.

The CM stated the electosurgery has been discontinued in hospitals adding that every possible step will be taken to ensure the supply of oxygen in hospitals. The CM directed to initiate a crackdown against those selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates and made it clear that hoarding of oxygen cylinders will not be allowed. The administration should ensure the availability of oxygen cylinders at a fixed rate, he added.

The meeting also gave in-principle approval to recruit vaccinators and data entry operators. Meanwhile, 50 per cent of the staff will attend offices. The CM reiterated that anti-corona SOPs will be strictly implemented. The number of corona vaccination centres will be further increased while opening three new centres in Lahore, he added.

The CM stated that more than one million people have been vaccinated in the province while 1700 prisoners of moré than 60 years of age have been vaccinated in jails. The people can remain safe from corona by observing necessary precautions and every necessary step will be taken to protect the lives of the people, he added.

Moreover, the CM chaired a meeting in his office on Tuesday to review steps for providing relief to the masses under the Ramazan package and implementation on the price-control mechanism in the province.

The supply and demand situation of sugar, flour and essential items came under discussion along with the wheat procurement campaign.

The CM reiterated that the people will be the real beneficiary of the Ramazan package adding that sugar is available in Ramazan bazaars at Rs. 65 per kg while its open market rate is Rs. 85 per kg. Similarly, a ten kg flour bag is available at Rs. 375 in Ramazan bazaars. The CM directed to contact the flour mills association for stabilising the price of flour in the open market and asked the administration to monitor the flour price.

The meeting approved to enhance the sugar quota for the Lahore district to seven thousand tons. The chief minister reiterated that the administration is duty-bound to effectively implement a price control mechanism. Best performing districts will be encouraged while poor performers will be asked to explain their performance, he added. The CM expressed his satisfaction over the wheat procurement campaign adding that the wheat target will be achieved as the bumper crop has been produced. He asked the ministers and secretaries to submit their reports of Ramazan bazaars’ visits to his office. Every possible step will be taken to provide relief to the masses, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

