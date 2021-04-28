ANL 34.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.53%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
ASL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.88%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
EPCL 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.86%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.33%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.9%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.19%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
PAEL 32.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
PPL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 40.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
TRG 179.39 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.74%)
UNITY 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 4,864 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.03%)
BR30 25,221 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-0.02%)
KSE100 45,197 Decreased By ▼ -96.32 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,517 Decreased By ▼ -63.71 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
JPMorgan Chase staff to return to office in July

AFP Updated 28 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: Citing the increased preponderance of Covid-19 vaccinations in the United States, JPMorgan Chase told US employees Tuesday they should expect to return to work in person in July.

JPMorgan JPMorgan Chase covid vaccine US employees

