JPMorgan Chase staff to return to office in July

ANL
34.51
Increased By
▲ 0.52 (1.53%)
ASC
14.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
ASL
22.52
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-0.88%)
AVN
90.00
Increased By
▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
BOP
7.83
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO
9.90
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC
116.05
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
EPCL
51.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.45 (-0.86%)
FCCL
23.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL
26.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL
15.59
Decreased By
▼ -0.21 (-1.33%)
HASCOL
8.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC
76.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.70 (-0.9%)
HUMNL
6.18
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL
19.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.25 (-1.3%)
KAPCO
39.60
Increased By
▲ 0.85 (2.19%)
KEL
3.69
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM
14.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
MLCF
42.96
Increased By
▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
PAEL
32.17
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PIBTL
9.99
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER
8.47
Decreased By
▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
PPL
83.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.62 (-0.74%)
PRL
24.54
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PTC
9.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK
1.37
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP
40.19
Increased By
▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
TRG
179.39
Increased By
▲ 1.32 (0.74%)
UNITY
32.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL
1.49
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
Comments are closed on this story.