28 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 27, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
425,667,307 232,682,206 19,707,770,062 9,921,038,233
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,506,558,057 (1,858,349,280) (351,791,223)
Local Individuals 19,743,417,631 (19,399,276,660) 344,140,971
Local Corporates 9,286,518,703 (9,278,868,451) 7,650,252
