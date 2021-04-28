KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 27, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 425,667,307 232,682,206 19,707,770,062 9,921,038,233 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,506,558,057 (1,858,349,280) (351,791,223) Local Individuals 19,743,417,631 (19,399,276,660) 344,140,971 Local Corporates 9,286,518,703 (9,278,868,451) 7,650,252 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021