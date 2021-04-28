Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 27, 2021). ==================================== BR...
28 Apr 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 27, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,869.47
High: 4,949.00
Low: 4,857.70
Net Change: (-) 46.91
Volume ('000): 320,654
Value ('000): 15,815,253
Makt Cap 1,363,824,643,342
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,086.77
NET CH. (-) 70.00
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,878.86
NET CH. (-) 23.81
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,405.44
NET CH. (-) 55.71
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,853.59
NET CH. (-) 134.49
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,097.04
NET CH. (-) 16.72
------------------------------------
As on: 27-April-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.