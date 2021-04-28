KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 27, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,869.47 High: 4,949.00 Low: 4,857.70 Net Change: (-) 46.91 Volume ('000): 320,654 Value ('000): 15,815,253 Makt Cap 1,363,824,643,342 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,086.77 NET CH. (-) 70.00 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,878.86 NET CH. (-) 23.81 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,405.44 NET CH. (-) 55.71 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,853.59 NET CH. (-) 134.49 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,097.04 NET CH. (-) 16.72 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-April-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021