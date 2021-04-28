ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 28 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                             Dividend     BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure            Bonus/         Date              EOGM
                                   From          To           Right       Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Pakistan Telecommunication
Co. Ltd.                        20-04-2021    28-04-2021       Nil                       28-04-2021
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited                     21-04-2021    28-04-2021                                 28-04-2021
IGI Life Insurance Limited      21-04-2021    28-04-2021       NIL                       28-04-2021
JS Global Capital Limited       21-04-2021    28-04-2021                                 28-04-2021
Service Industries Limited      22-04-2021    28-04-2021    150% (F),     20-04-2021     28-04-2021
                                                             100% B
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd.        17-04-2021    29-04-2021     10% (F)      15-04-2021     29-04-2021
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd.     19-04-2021    29-04-2021     7.50% B      15-04-2021     29-04-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank
Limited                         21-04-2021    29-04-2021
IGI Holdings Limited            22-04-2021    29-04-2021     50% (F)      20-04-2021     29-04-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited      22-04-2021    29-04-2021     50% (F)      20-04-2021     29-04-2021
Asia Insurance Co. Ltd.         23-04-2021    29-04-2021    10% (F),      21-04-2021     29-04-2021
                                                              10% B
Agritech Limited                23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited                         23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Shaheen Insurance Co. Ltd.      23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Century Insurance Co. Ltd.      23-04-2021    29-04-2021     20% (F)      21-04-2021     29-04-2021
Waves Singer Pakistan
Limited                         17-04-2021    30-04-2021     50% R**      15-04-2021     23-04-2021
Packages Limited                17-04-2021    30-04-2021    225% (F)      15-04-2021     30-04-2021
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Limited    22-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan Limited     23-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
Tata Textile Mills Limited #    23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile
Mills Limited #                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
The Universal Insurance
Company Limited                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
Mitchells Fruit
Farms Limited #                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
PICIC Insurance Limited         24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Limited       24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
East West Insurance
Company Limited                 24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The Crescent Star Insurance
Company Limited                 24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                29-04-2021    30-04-2021
Pak Elektron Limited            26-04-2021    02-05-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric Limited     26-04-2021    03-05-2021
Capital Assets Leasing
Corporation Limited #           27-04-2021    03-05-2021                                 03-05-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills
Limited #                       28-04-2021    04-05-2021                                 04-05-2021
Merit Packaging Limited #       28-04-2021    04-05-2021                                 04-05-2021
Clover Pakistan Limited #       29-04-2021    05-05-2021                                 05-05-2021
Amreli Steels Limited #         27-04-2021    06-05-2021                                 06-05-2021
Roshan Packages Limited #       30-04-2021    06-05-2021                                 06-05-2021
Burshane LPG (Pakistan)
Limited                         01-05-2021    07-05-2021       NIL                       07-05-2021
Dolmen City REIT                01-05-2021    07-05-2021   3.3% (iii)     29-04-2021
Highnoon Laboratories
Limited                         26-04-2021    08-05-2021    150% (F),     22-04-2021     27-04-2021
                                                              10% B
Mari Petroleum
Company Limited                 03-05-2021    09-05-2021    600% (ii)     29-04-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited                 04-05-2021    10-05-2021    1500% (i)     30-04-2021
Murree Brewery Company
Limited                         04-05-2021    10-05-2021    50% (iii)     30-04-2021
Dandot Cement Company
Limited #                       04-05-2021    11-05-2021                                 11-05-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited #    05-05-2021    11-05-2021                                 11-05-2021
Bestway Cement Limited          07-05-2021    13-05-2021    40% (iii)     05-05-2021
Allied Bank Limited             07-05-2021    13-05-2021     20% (i)      05-05-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings psx companies companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

