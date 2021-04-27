Pakistan
Minister extends govt's support to K-Electric
27 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Tuesday stated that the government was ready to extend all possible support to the K-Electric for overcoming constraints and making it dynamic and sustainable in the long-run.
The minister was talking to Chairman K-Electric Shan A. Ashary who along with Member Board of Director, Khaqan Khan and CEO K-Electric, Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi called on the minister here.
The Chairman briefed the Finance Minister about operations of K-Electric as the main power utility, meeting the electricity requirements of the Karachi city.
He apprised the minister about the challenges being faced by K-Electric during the meeting.
