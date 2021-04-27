OGDCL posts Rs66.35bn profit in 3rd quarter of 2020-21

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) on Tuesday announced financial results for third quarter of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2020-21, posting profit of Rs. 66.35 billion.

“The company’s net sales revenue clocked at 176.382 billion, while the profit, after tax, remained Rs. 66.35 billion during a nine-month period of the current fiscal year,” an OGDCL press release said.

The company’s Board of Directors determined a final cash dividend of Rs. 15.43 per share, besides announcing another interim profit of Rs. 1.80.

During the period, the OGDCL paid Rs. 11.153 billion on account of oil and gas royalty which would be handed over to provinces in due course of time, adding tax amounting to Rs. 41.771 billion were also paid.