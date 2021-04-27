Govt believes in rule of law, across board accountability: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in rule of law and across the board accountability against the corrupts and plunderers.

The incumbent government was taking solid actions against mafias without any discrimination as Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed from day one to continue the ongoing accountability process against looters, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PTI had struggled for 25 years to make the country a corruption free to bring political and economic stability.

She urged former Prime Minister Nawaz being a fugitive and absconder should come back the country to face the corruption cases in the courts.

Terming Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz a champion of corruption, she said that Maryam Nawaz was totally failed to answer the questions of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the assets beyond means.

The PML-N workers had attacked on the NAB during the hearing of Maryam Nawaz, she added.

Zartaj Gul said the PML-N leaders have no moral ground as they were doing reprehensible and negative politics for the political mileage.

She said Maryam Nawaz was leveling the allegations against the government only to gain political point scoring but nothing else.

Commenting on Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, she expressed hope the PTI would win the polls with thumping majority like Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections.