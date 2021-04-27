ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021
Pakistan

PML-N plundered the country in their rule: Shibli

  • He said the PML-N, had adopted double standards while running the governments in the past.
APP 27 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N earned personal benefits in their rule.

The PML-N ruled the country over thirty years and these leaders made assets abroad, said Shibli Faraz during an interview to the private television channel.

The last government of PML-N never tried to promote justice and merit, he lamented.

He said the PML-N, had adopted double standards while running the governments in the past.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government after coming into power ensured the rule of law and merit in Pakistan, he claimed.

Commenting on Jehangir Tareen and Javed Latif's cases, he said free and fair trial would be held and no one is above the law in this country.

Imran Khan’s government is working for transparency, he said adding that Jehnagir Tareen would not be awarded a special treatment regarding sugar case.

He made it clear that if anyone found guilty, he would have to face action as per law. Commenting on ventilators, he said four companies are involved in manufacturing the ventilators.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), has given approval in that regard, he added.

Shibli Faraz DRAP Imran Khan PTI Government PMLN Javed Latif Jehnagir Tareen

