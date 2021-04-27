ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New women's Champions League to redistribute 24mn euros next season

  • Video Assistant Referee (VAR), which has only been used in the final of the women's competition, will be used from the quarter-finals on from next season, UEFA said.
  • "The development of women's football should not be driven by short-term gain but a long-term vision," Ceferin said in a statement.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

UEFA will redistribute 24 million euros ($29 million) to clubs across Europe when the revamped women's Champions League kicks off next season, European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

UEFA said the new format, which includes a 16-team group stage with centralised marketing and television coverage, will increase revenue while the distribution model also draws on a cross-subsidy from the men's competitions.

Video Assistant Referee (VAR), which has only been used in the final of the women's competition, will be used from the quarter-finals on from next season, UEFA said.

The cash redistribution amount is more than four times the current figure going to clubs across Europe. UEFA added that 23% of the amount will be distributed to non-participating clubs in Europe's top domestic leagues in the form of solidarity payments.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, fresh from seeing off the threat of a breakaway "Super League" by 12 elite clubs earlier this month, said the new system was a perfect example of how the model was key to the long-term development of women's football.

"The development of women's football should not be driven by short-term gain but a long-term vision," Ceferin said in a statement.

"Thanks to the solidarity payments at the heart of this project and the increased rewards, every last Euro generated by the women's Champions League and even more will go back into the women's game."

UEFA said the new model will allow teams competing in the group stage to receive at least 400,000 euros -- five times the amount teams currently earn in the last-16 -- while winners walk away with 1.4 million euros.

UEFA VAR Women's Champions League European soccer's Video Assistant Referee

New women's Champions League to redistribute 24mn euros next season

Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters