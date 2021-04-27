Business & Finance
JPMorgan to bring US staff back to office on rotational basis from July
27 Apr 2021
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest US bank, is planning to bring all of its US staff back to office on a rotational basis from July, according to a memo from the bank's operating committee that was viewed by Reuters on Tuesday.
The bank said that it would continue to maintain a 50% occupancy cap during the return-to-office phase, as per the current social distancing guidelines issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"With this timeframe in mind you should start making any needed arrangements to help with your successful return. Each line of business will work with their managers and location leaders to determine an appropriate schedule," JPMorgan said in the memo sent to employees.
