ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Loss-making Tianqi Lithium flags Q2 turnaround

  • Tianqi narrows net losses for 2020, Q1 2021 from year earlier.
  • Lower H1 2021 loss forecast implies Tianqi may turn profit in Q2.
  • Reducing debt is company's 'top priority' as lithium prices soar.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

China's Tianqi Lithium Corp , one of the world's top lithium producers, indicated on Tuesday that it could return to profit in the second quarter as prices for the metal used in electric-vehicle batteries surge.

Its outlook came as it reported losses for the final quarter of last year and the first quarter of 2021.

The heavily indebted company, which has been in the red since the third quarter of 2019, said in a filing that its "top priority" was to reduce debt and leverage this year.

It said it made a net loss of 247.9 million yuan ($38.23 million) in the first quarter of 2021, roughly halving its loss a year earlier.

It now expects a net loss of 130 million-250 million yuan in the first half, implying it could make a net profit of as much as 117.9 million in the second quarter.

Chengdu-based Tianqi started losing money in the third quarter of 2019 as lithium prices tanked amid oversupply. Prices bottomed out last August but Tianqi said on Tuesday that it notched up an annual loss of 1.834 billion yuan for 2020, and a fourth-quarter loss of about 730.5 million yuan.

The company, which also has around a 25% stake in Chilean miner SQM, has also been hit by problems with the commissioning of its Kwinana lithium processing plant in Australia, which it says it is now working to launch as soon as possible.

Late last year Tianqi secured a $1.4 billion lifeline investment in its Australian operations from IGO Ltd and has received another timely boost from a rally in lithium prices after a three-year downturn.

Prices for battery-grade lithium carbonate in China, as assessed by Asian Meal, rose 67.6% over the first quarter and are currently at 89,000 yuan per tonne, the highest since August 2018, amid resurgent demand from the electric-vehicle sector.

Tianqi Lithium Corp China's Tianqi Lithium Corp world's top lithium producers lithium producers

Loss-making Tianqi Lithium flags Q2 turnaround

Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters