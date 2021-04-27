ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
MoST to take steps for timely registration of ventilators with DRAP: Shibli Faraz

APP 27 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday assured that his ministry will make all out efforts for the timely registration of ventilators with Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to ensure availability and induction of these ventilators in the health care system.

The minister was speaking while chairing a meeting regarding the efforts being made to counter the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting an update on Pakistan Manufactured Ventilators System (PMVS) and innovative products developed with facilitation and coordination of Ministry of Science and Technology/ Pakistan Engineering Council was presented to the federal minister.

The minister emphasized that the Pakistan Manufactured Medical Devices including ventilators should conform to international standards and quality.

He appreciated the efforts of PEC and all stakeholders in this regard and reiterated that MoST will make all out efforts for the timely registration of ventilators with Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) so that these ventilators are timely available for induction in the health care system and export.

During the meeting it was highlighted that out of initial 57 ventilator designs, only 16 could meet the requirements of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators as per Acceptance Test Procedure (ATP) defined by DRAP and PEC.

Currently 2x ventilators i.e. Pak Vent-1 (developed by NESCOM) and I-live Vent (developed by PAEC) are cleared by PEC and under clinical validation by DRAP. These if approved can provide 50 ventilators in 2 months time. Moreover, Alnnovent developed by M/s Alsons Group Karachi is cleared by PEC and its application for National Bioethics Committee (NBC) is under process for clinical validation study and if completed in time, 10 ventilators would be available in a month.

NED Vent, N-Saviour, NuVent are in final stages of evaluation with PEC. All the above mentioned Pakistan Manufactured Ventilator Systems (PMVS) are ICU ventilators compatible with any international brand.

Safe Vent SF-100 Emergency ventilator manufactured under license from Turkey is cleared by PEC and registered with DRAP. Alnno Ventura CPAP HFNO and open source design of UCL Mercedes UK acquired by PEC and assigned to 5 local industrial setups is manufactured in Pakistan by M/s Alsons Group Karachi is approved by PEC and registered with DRAP.

The officials of Ministry and PEC attended the meeting.

