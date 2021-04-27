ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
IHC issues another notices to lawyers in contempt case

  • President IHCBA pleaded that Raja Khalid Mehmood Advocate was employee of PEMRA but he has also been served contempt of court notice.
APP 27 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued another notice to the lawyers in a case pertaining to an attack on High Court's building by a group of lawyers.

President Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Raja Zahid and other lawyers appeared before the court of Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Issuing directives to the lawyers to submit their comments till next date, the court asked that the delay in submission of reply will not be tolerated.

It observed that some lawyers had submitted the reply but others yet to submit their written replies, however after the final opportunity, every single case will be dealt separately.

President IHCBA pleaded that Raja Khalid Mehmood Advocate was employee of PEMRA but he has also been served contempt of court notice.

Justice Aurangzeb asked the lawyers' body to inform the bench about the names which were included mistakenly till next date.

The court adjourned further hearing on the case till after the Eid ul Fitr.

