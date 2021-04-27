ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ukraine has enough diesel but ready to boost imports

  • The economy ministry monitors diesel residues on a daily basis. As of today, the monthly volume of diesel fuel on the Ukrainian market is optimal and balanced to ensure all the necessary market processes.
  • Ukrainian energy ministry last week said the country planed to increase diesel imports via its sea ports, ramp up domestic production and buy more diesel from Poland and Lithuania.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

KYIV: Ukraine has enough diesel fuel to cover local needs for this month, the economy ministry said on Tuesday, adding that traders are intending to boost imports in May.

Five trading sources told Reuters this month that Ukraine could face diesel shortages next month because of planned maintenance at the Belarus Mozyr refinery, coinciding with a break in supply from Russia's Rosneft.

"The economy ministry monitors diesel residues on a daily basis. As of today, the monthly volume of diesel fuel on the Ukrainian market is optimal and balanced to ensure all the necessary market processes," the ministry said in a statement.

It also said traders had pledged to increase fuel supply from Belarus, Lithuania, Hungary and Turkey next month.

Ukrainian energy ministry last week said the country planed to increase diesel imports via its sea ports, ramp up domestic production and buy more diesel from Poland and Lithuania.

Ukraine may also compensate for a fall in supplies by increasing output at its Kremenchug refinery, using stored oil products and increasing imports via its sea ports and from neighbouring Poland and Lithuania, the ministry said.

Ukraine consumes more than 7 million tonnes of diesel a year, importing two thirds of its needs, mainly from Russia and Belarus.

Diesel exports diesel Diesel oil diesel vehicles Ukrainian market

Ukraine has enough diesel but ready to boost imports

Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters