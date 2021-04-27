Business & Finance
ExxonMobil makes oil discovery at Uaru-2 offshore Guyana
- Uaru-2 will add to the previously announced gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the block, which is currently estimated to be about 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels, Exxon said.
27 Apr 2021
Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday it made an oil discovery at the Uaru-2 well in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.
Uaru-2 will add to the previously announced gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the block, which is currently estimated to be about 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels, Exxon said.
Govt decides to cancel all exams till June 15 amid spike in COVID infections, says Shafqat
ExxonMobil makes oil discovery at Uaru-2 offshore Guyana
Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM
SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme
Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus
KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs
Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod
Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk
European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal
Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope
Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India
Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM
Read more stories
Comments