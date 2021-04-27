No talks with India sans Kashmir: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan has said the government will not hold talks with India sans Kashmir.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Kashmiri people have rendered a lot of sacrifices and Pakistan's stance on Kashmir is based on principles.

He said involvement of Kashmiri leadership, government of Pakistan and Indian leadership is must for fruitful discussion on Kashmir.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the plight of Kashmiri people at all important international fora and Pakistan cannot step back on the issue of Kashmir.

He said Imran Khan wants to address the core issue of Kashmir with India for permanent peace in the region.

To a question he said there is no harm to have debate on Kashmir in an in-camera session.