Microvision shares set to slip after retail-fueled surge

Shares of Microvision Inc reversed course to slip before the bell on Tuesday, setting them up for their first drop in five sessions following a rally powered by retail traders.

The laser technology company's stock jumped as much as 16.8% earlier, a day after soaring as much as 47.1%, with data showing it was the most-traded equity among customers on Fidelity's brokerage platform on Monday.

Dennis Dick, head of markets structure at Bright Trading LLC, said the initial gains seen on Tuesday were similar to the "retail action" around with GameStop earlier this year, but not as extreme.

Microvision's shares were last down 5% at $25.01 in pre-market trading.

While the message volume related to the stock spiked more than 50% on trading-focused social media site Stocktwits on Tuesday, data showed a weakening in positive sentiment around the scrip from the bullishness seen on Monday.