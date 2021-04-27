Rupee continues decline against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 36 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs154.49 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs154.13.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs154.3 and Rs155.2 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 02 paisas and closed at Rs186.47 against the last day’s trading of Rs186.45, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.42, whereas a decrease of 08 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs214.56 as compared to its last closing of Rs 214.64.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 10 paisas each to close at Rs 42.06 and Rs 41.19 respectively.