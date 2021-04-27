ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
Pakistan

PSX loses 389 points, closes at 45,292 points

  • As many as 395 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 188 of them recorded gain and 191 sustained losses.
APP 27 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 389.90 points, with negative change of 0.85 per cent, closing at 45,292.87 points against 45,682.77 points on the last working day.

A total of 366,802,075 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 409,086,956 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.327 billion against Rs23.971 billion the previous day.

As many as 395 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 188 of them recorded gain and 191 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 48,151,500 shares and price per share of Rs14.99, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 43,442,242 and price per share of Rs31.51 and Flying Cement-R with volume of 26,598,000 and price per share of Rs1.03.

Rafhan MaizeXD witnessed maximum increase of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs9899 followed by Nestle Pakistan XD, share prices of which increased by Rs90.50, closing at Rs5840.50.

Pak TobaccoXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs38.01 per share, closing at Rs1499.99 whereas Shezan Inter was runner up with the decrease of Rs26.52 per share, closing at Rs327.14.

PSX loses 389 points, closes at 45,292 points

