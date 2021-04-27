Pakistan’s export of engineering goods increases 16.95pc

KARACHI: Export of engineering goods from Pakistan witnessed an increase of 16.95 percent during the first three quarters of fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the export of engineering goods during July-March 2020-21 stood at $164.010 million against the exports of $140.243 million during first three quarters of fiscal year 2019-20.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the engineering goods’ export increased by 5.96 percent during the month of March 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports during March 2021 were recorded at $24.880 million against the imports of $23.480 million in March 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the export of engineering goods from the country increased by 40.22 percent in March 2021 when compared to the exports of $17.743 million in February 2021, the data revealed.

During first nine months of the current year exports of electric fans, other electrical machinery and machinery specialized for particular industry also recorded significant surge and increased by 26.83, 21.62 and 32.44 percent respectively against the corresponding period of previous year.

The export of electric fans during July-March 2020-21 increased both in quantity as well as volume as 1.285 million fans worth $ 21.19 million were exported in nine months while in the corresponding period of last year the quantity and volume of exported electric fans was recorded 982,000 and $16.707 million respectively.

During first 3 quarters of current fiscal year other electronic machinery worth $ 32.84 million was exported while the volume in the previous year was recorded $ 27 million.

The export of machinery specialized for particular industry reached at $ 47.795 million in three quarters of FY2020-21 with an increase of 32.44 percent against $36.088 million exports of the corresponding period.

The export of transport equipment during July-March 2020-21 stood at $9.136, auto parts and accessories $ 14.555 million and of other machinery at $ 38.495 million which represented a growth of 6.57, 9.92 and 2.86 percent respectively.