President Alvi assures dairy association of resolving their issues

  • President Alvi underscored the need for creating awareness about advanced dairy techniques and for skill development of people associated with the dairy sector.
PPI 27 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Keeping in view the vital role that the dairy sector plays in the growth and development of the national economy , there is an integral need to create awareness about modern techniques to generate employment opportunities in the country and earn foreign exchange by exporting dairy products.

These views were expressed by President Dr Arif Alvi while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) which called on him at the President House recently, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The PDA delegation comprised notable members of the dairy industry including Haseeb Aslam, Vice Chairman PDA, Dr. Shehzad Amin CEO PDA & Syed Saud Ahmed Pasha, Director Corporate Affairs at Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited, who briefed the President about the pertinent issues and challenges being faced by the dairy industry.

Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producer in the worldwhere as over eight million families are making a living out of the milk produced by their cows. Dairy contributes about 11% to the GDP of Pakistan.

In a conducive environment, this industry has the potential to become an economic powerhouse for the country.

However, the lack of knowledge and modern skills about dairy farming is a major problem and proves to be a bottleneck in realizing this potential.

Noting these gaps, President Alvi underscored the need for creating awareness about advanced dairy techniques and for skill development of people associated with the dairy sector to enhance yield and quality of produce.

He further assured the delegation of the government's enhanced support to address the issues of dairy producers and processors by providing them a level playing field and an enabling environment to enhance milk production.

