Pakistan
Govt taking measures to create jobs by utilizing mineral resources: KP CM
27 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the government is taking measures to create jobs by utilizing the huge mineral resources of the province.
Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he said the provincial revenue can be increased to a great extent by exporting the precious gems of the province.
The meeting approved to establish an international standard Gemstone Laboratory and technical training and certification center.
