Pakistan

Vaccination process underway in country without any break: Dr Faisal

  • He said that due to rapid spread of Corona virus across the globe, shortage of vaccine is being witnessed in many countries.
PPI 27 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said the government has so far purchased over 3 million doses of anti-corona vaccine up to 30th March this year.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, he said deals have been signed for purchase of further 30 million doses. He said vaccines are being purchased from three different manufacturing companies while Chinese government has donated 1.7 million doses to Pakistan.

He said that due to rapid spread of Corona virus across the globe, shortage of vaccine is being witnessed in many countries.

Dr Faisal Sultan said bold steps are being taken to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Pak Army will assist the civil administration to ensure compliance of SOPs by the general public. He said capability of health care system is being improved in different hospitals.

He said the vaccination process is underway successfully across the country without any break. He said that 1200 Covid vaccination centers have been established across the country including 22 mass centers with capacity of vaccination of 5000 doses daily.

He said vaccination of citizens above 50-year of age is continuing with walk-in- facility while registration of citizens above 40-year age has been started today.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that list of vaccination centers is available on the website of NCOC. He said these centers are open throughout the whole week except Friday and vaccination is being conducted after Iftaar also.

He once again appealed the nation to observe the Corona SOPs strictly to contain the rapid spread of the virus.

