Markets
BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference
- The Bank of Japan also warned of "high uncertainty" on how much the pandemic could drag on growth.
27 Apr 2021
Japan's central bank maintained its massive stimulus on Tuesday and projected inflation missing its 2% target for years to come, as fresh curbs to combat a spike in COVID-19 cases overshadow the boost to growth from solid global demand.
The Bank of Japan also warned of "high uncertainty" on how much the pandemic could drag on growth, signalling its readiness to keep its money spigot wide open for the foreseeable future.
KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs
BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference
Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod
Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk
European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal
Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope
Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India
Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM
PM puts a spotlight on southern Punjab
Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions
SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs
Cabinet to meet today
Read more stories
Comments