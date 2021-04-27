Javed Latif taken into custody after Lahore sessions court dismisses bail plea

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested on Tuesday Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif for inciting people against state institutions.

Earlier, a Lahore sessions court dismissed Latif's bail plea in a controversial remarks case. During the hearing today presided by Additional District and Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas, Latif's counsel said that the case registered against his client was fake and baseless, DAWN reported.

Following his departure from the court, Latif was arrested by CIA near Sagian Bridge.

On March 20, a case was registered against the PML-N leader and he was booked on charges of treason. The case was filed after he issued a controversial statement in a TV talk show. “If anything happened to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N will not say Pakistan khappay (long live Pakistan),” he said.

The PML-N leader's comment was widely criticized by people who demanded an apology from him.