ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.61%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.03%)
ASL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.60 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.86%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.89%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.39%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 180.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.5%)
UNITY 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.23%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 4,902 Decreased By ▼ -6.8 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,491 Decreased By ▼ -136.45 (-0.53%)
KSE100 45,538 Decreased By ▼ -145.02 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,729 Decreased By ▼ -68.6 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Asian markets drop with Fed, earnings and Biden in focus

  • But Asia struggled to follow suit with most markets swinging in and out of positive territory. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Manila were all in the red but Singapore and Jakarta edged up.
AFP 27 Apr 2021

HONG KONG: Markets dipped in Asia on Tuesday ahead of a big week of key events including the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, Joe Biden's State of the Union address and earnings from tech titans.

While trading floors are geared up for a rocket-fuelled surge in economic activity in the second half of the year and into the next thanks to vaccinations and the easing of lockdowns, investors are in wait-and-see mode for now.

The Fed's gathering, which concludes Wednesday, is broadly expected to see it reassert its pledge to maintain ultra-loose policy until its goals on unemployment and inflation are met, though its statement will be parsed for an idea about the state of the US economy.

The central bank's meetings are a crucial focus of investor interest as they continue to fret that the expected strong recovery will send prices soaring and force policymakers to raise the record low interest rates that have been a pillar of the global rally.

"From what I can tell, the Fed is very close to meeting its objectives, but remains committed to keeping key short-term interest rates at or near zero through 2023," said markets strategist Louis Navellier.

"The truth of the matter is the Fed can never raise key short-term interest rates much, otherwise it risks blowing up the federal government's budget deficit, which is expected to cross above $30 trillion soon. So we will likely remain in an ultralow interest rate environment for the rest of our lifetimes!"

Hilary Kramer, of Kramer Capital Research, was also upbeat.

"I am a bull," she told Bloomberg TV. Fed boss Jerome Powell "is going to make sure he keeps rates low, he's going to lag behind rather than trying to get ahead of inflation".

The release of earnings from Wall Street giants including Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet will be closely watched, with forecasts on the strong side.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both ended Monday at record highs.

But Asia struggled to follow suit with most markets swinging in and out of positive territory. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Manila were all in the red but Singapore and Jakarta edged up.

Oil prices edged up after taking a hefty hit in recent days on worries about the impact on demand from the frightening spread of coronavirus in major consumer India, with a meeting of OPEC and other major producers also in focus.

Wednesday also sees Biden make his first State of the Union address to Congress, during which he could unveil a $1.8 trillion American Families Plan that would provide national child care, paid family leave and free community college, paid for with higher taxes on the rich.

asia asia oil asia stock Asia FX

