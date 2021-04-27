Markets
Hong Kong stocks finish morning with losses
- The Hang Seng Index eased 0.15 percent, or 42.33 points, to 28,910.50.
27 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks went into the break Tuesday slightly lower as investors bide their time ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting this week.
The Hang Seng Index eased 0.15 percent, or 42.33 points, to 28,910.50.
