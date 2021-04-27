PU takes up degree cases

LAHORE: Punjab University’s 1742nd meeting was held at the committee room of the Vice Chancellor’s office here on Monday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed presided over the meeting online while Lahore High Court’s Justice Ameer Bhatti, Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal (r), Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar and other members participated in the meeting.

The meeting took up various degree cases of lawyers and a journalist and decided to take assistance of Disciplinary Committee members in the upcoming meeting for final decision on all cases. The Syndicate approved recommendations of the Selection Board and approved the appointment of 5 professors, 13 associate professors, 4 assistant professors and 4 lecturers. The Syndicate also approved the appointment of 1 deputy controller, 18 admin officers and 2 research officers. The Syndicate also accorded approval to the minutes of its last meeting.

Mean while, in a statement issued by secretary Punjab University Academic Staff Association Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi an emergency meeting of PUASA meeting was held under the chair of Vice President Dr Azhar Naeem in which the members of the association strongly condemn the administration for holding the syndicate meeting without the representation of elected members of the PU academic staff association.

